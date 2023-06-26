Reuters: US prepares $500 million in military aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. plans to announce a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million on June 27, Reuters reported on June 26, citing U.S. officials.

The news agency wrote that the new package would include 30 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers.

It may also cover Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Patriot air defense systems, and Stinger anti-aircraft weapons, the U.S. news agency reported.

However, the package is still being finalized and its content could change, Reuters' sources added.

On June 13, the Pentagon announced a military aid package for Ukraine worth $325 million, including 15 Bradley vehicles and 10 Stryker vehicles, as well as other weapons systems and ammunition.

On June 14, Washington said that the U.S. aid military assistance since Feb. 24, 2022, had amounted to $40 billion. A week later, however, the Pentagon announced that the value of the provided aid was overestimated by $6.2 billion, relieving additional funds for future aid for Ukraine.