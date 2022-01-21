Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Pavel Felgenhauer: Russian troops deploy to Belarus with fanfare

January 21, 2022 5:15 AM 1 min read
Pavel Felgenhauer
Russia has begun sending troops and military vehicles to Belarus ahead of February drills as tension with the West rises over potential Ukraine invasion. (vayar.mil.by)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Tensions have been flying high between Moscow and the West for months, with little prospect currently of imminent de-escalation. Stress is also mounting between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian military activities in the surrounding region increase. In Washington, the White House and President Joseph Biden argue that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be pending. The Kremlin has, in turn, repeatedly claimed it has no intentions of deploying troops into Ukraine.

Read more here.

Pavel Felgenhauer
Dr. Pavel E. Felgenhauer is a Moscow-based defense analyst and columnist for Novaya Gazeta. He served as senior research officer in the Soviet Academy of Sciences, from where he received his Ph.D. Dr. Felgenhauer has published widely on Russian foreign and defense policies, military doctrine, arms trade and the military-industrial complex. He comments regularly in local and international media on Russia’s defense-related problems.Read more
