Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Podcasts, Mobilization
Edit post

This Week in Ukraine S2 E14 – Ukraine has a mobilization problem

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Francis Farrell April 13, 2024 5:12 PM 1 min read
Season 2 Episode 13 of "This Week in Ukraine" features reporter Danylo Mokryk, who discusses whether Russian crimes in Ukraine amount to genocide. "This Week in Ukraine" is a weekly podcast hosted by the Kyiv Independent's reporter Anastasiia Lapatina, and is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Saturday. (Cover image by Nizar Al-Rifai).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Season 2 Episode 14 is dedicated to Ukraine’s struggles with mobilization.

Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Francis Farrell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.