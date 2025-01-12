Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian evacuation, Donetsk Oblast, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Over 130 people, including 12 children, evacuated from Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 11

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2025 12:37 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 11. (Vadym Filashkin/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, 132 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the front-line area of Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on the morning of Jan. 12.

Amid fierce Russian offensives and daily attacks on the area, Donetsk Oblast authorities intensified evacuation efforts during the summer and autumn, with police, military, and volunteers helping civilians flee the region.

However, despite calls from officials, as of early January, around 307,000 civilians reportedly remained in Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Filashkin, Russian troops shelled the settlements of Donetsk Oblast 20 times over the past day, killing one person in the village of Hryshyne, not far from Pokrovsk.

Five people were injured in the village of Bilytske and two more in Kostiantynivka, Filashkin wrote on Facebook.

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 11. (Vadym Filashkin/Facebook)

Over 60 houses suffered damage due to Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 11, according to Filashkin.

Russian troops are continuing to push on the Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes, according to Ukraine's General Staff. Pokrovsk and Kurakhove remain the focal points of the Russian eastern offensive, now in its fifth month.

As Russians inch closer to Pokrovsk, civilians in the area are left with a choice — stay under fire or leave life behind
BILOZERSKE, Donetsk Oblast — Less than 30 kilometers north of embattled Pokrovsk, a market was in full swing in the town of Bilozerske. Meters away, however, a crowd has gathered in front of a building, nervously awaiting the doors to open. Tensions were visibly mounting as the doors remained close…
The Kyiv IndependentEmmanuelle Chaze
Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:34 PM

Switzerland ready to host Trump-Putin meeting.

Switzerland has expressed its readiness to host a high-level meeting between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the Swiss Foreign Ministry, told Swiss newspaper Le Temps.
6:40 AM

Transnistria eases blackouts amid gas shortage.

Authorities in Moldova's Russian-controlled region of Transnistria announced on Jan. 11 that energy-saving measures have allowed them to ease restrictions caused by a halt of Russian gas supplies.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.