Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, OSCE, Crimes against humanity, Human rights, Occupied territories
Edit post

OSCE invokes special mechanism to address arbitrary detentions of Ukrainian civilians by Russia

by Martin Fornusek March 1, 2024 8:43 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: A garage at a preliminary detention center believed to have been used by Russian forces to jail and torture Ukrainian civilians in Kherson on Nov. 16, 2022. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fourty-five members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) invoked the Moscow Mechanism in response to cases of arbitrary detentions of Ukrainians by Russia, according to a joint statement published on Feb. 29.

The Moscow Mechanism allows for an expert mission to be dispatched and assist a country "in the resolution of a particular question or problem relating to the human dimension."

Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories has been accompanied by widespread human rights abuses. According to Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, roughly 28,000 Ukrainian citizens remain in Russian captivity.

Moscow also abducted over 19,500 Ukrainian children, sending them to "foster families" in Russia or to re-education camps.

Previously, OSCE members invoked the Moscow Mechanism in 2022 and 2023. The resulting expert missions confirmed the concerns about Russia's violations of humanitarian law and human rights during the full-scale invasion.

"We remain particularly alarmed by the findings of the expert missions that some of the violations amount to war crimes and that some violations may amount to crimes against humanity," the statement read.

‘Shock therapy:’ War tourism in Ukraine attracts foreigners to see scars of Russia’s invasion
Driving out of Kyiv the roads tell the dark history of the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. A low buzzing sound echoes across the highway as hundreds of cars drive toward the suburb of Bucha. “It’s from tanks and heavy vehicles. They left these cuts in the
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

Citing a number of independent sources, including previous Moscow Mechanism missions, the UN, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), and civil society organizations, the statement points to numerous instances of arbitrary detentions and "enforced disappearances" of Ukrainian civilians.

The detainees, including representatives of local authorities, volunteers, activists, journalists, clergymen, and teachers, are often held incommunicado, and many are considered missing. Russia also continues to illegally hold three Ukrainian OSCE officials.

"According to testimonies of victims and witnesses, Russia's actions towards civilian detainees are marked by the profound disregard for human dignity, including the use of torture, sexual violence, and ill-treatment," according to the statement.

The countries supporting the declaration requested the ODIHR to ask Kyiv whether it would invite an expert mission to build upon previous findings.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he welcomes the invocation of the Moscow Mechanism.

"I anticipate that invoking the OSCE Moscow Mechanism will assist us in determining the true scope of this crime and establishing facts," Kuleba said.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:50 AM

Biden, Italian PM Meloni to hold talks amid Ukraine concerns.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at the White House on March 1, amid challenges faced by the Democratic administration in garnering support from House Republicans for legislation aimed at providing assistance to Ukraine.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:23 AM

France will order 100 drones for Ukraine.

France will order 100 drones from the French company Delair that will arrive in Ukraine this summer, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced on Feb. 29.
9:45 PM

Zelensky replaces Logistics Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleh Huliak from the position of commander of Ukraine's Logistics Forces, replacing him with Volodymyr Karpenko, according to his decrees published on Feb. 29.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.