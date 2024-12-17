Zelensky rejects Orban's mediation, says he has no leverage over Putin.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has no leverage over Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukraine does not need his mediation in potential peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 17.

“Ukraine is a strong country and has proven it on the battlefield throughout Putin's aggression. Does anyone else in Europe have this experience now? No. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it,” Zelensky said, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

Hungary has maintained close ties with Moscow despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, frequently criticizing EU sanctions on Russia and blocking military aid to Kyiv.

Zelensky said that Ukraine needs direct relations with the United States, rejecting Orban's role as an intermediary.

“Prime Minister Orban... will not succeed. I won’t let him or people like him in,” he said, clarifying that his remarks were directed at Orban, not the Hungarian people, who he argued overwhelmingly support Ukraine.

Zelensky’s comments followed escalating tensions after Orban’s recent phone call with Putin and his criticism of Zelensky for allegedly rejecting a Christmas ceasefire proposal.

Ukrainian officials have dismissed these claims, emphasizing their focus on achieving a just peace through strength.

“Negotiations on a sustainable peace will begin only when the enemy does not have the resources to continue the war,” Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on Dec. 17, adding that Ukraine’s victory plan was created to bolster its position.