Group of authors: Understanding, confronting Russian aggression toward Ukraine

Employees unload a plane carrying new US security assistance provided to Ukraine, at Kyiv's Boryspil airport on Jan. 25, 2022. The shipment includes equipment and munitions to bolster the defensive capacity of the Ukrainian Armed forces in their effort to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and deter further Russian aggression, part of a new $200 million in security assistance directed to Ukraine from the United States by U.S. President Joe Biden. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his bellicose rhetoric and pours more and more troops across multiple fronts with Ukraine, the world holds its breath at a crucial juncture. What path we go down next, whether Russia backs down or makes good on its threats, will largely depend on whether we succeed in staring down Moscow’s challenge and deter open hostilities.

To do this, we must understand the situation on the ground, Russia’s goals, and how Canada fits in to contributing toward deterrence.

Continue reading on Toronto Sun website.

Editor’s Note: This op-ed was published by Toronto Sun. The Kyiv Independent is aggregating it as a recommendation to our readers.