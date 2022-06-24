Eugene Czolij: The West must act now

People are seen outside the cordoned off area around the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022 after Russia launched an all-out war on Ukraine. (AFP via Getty Images)

With Russia’s ruthless and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in the early morning hours of 24 February 2022, Vladimir Putin has brazenly challenged the West.

Ukraine is courageously holding the fort at a high cost of human lives, both military and civilian, as well as an inestimable destruction of property. Ukraine’s territorial defenсe units are successfully resisting Russia’s invading army. The supply of defensive lethal weapons by Ukraine’s allies has certainly contributed to this.

As for the West, it must act now or pay a much higher price later.

Two days before Russia’s vicious military attack against the whole of Ukraine, Putin angrily delivered

an unequivocally clear message to the West by stating: “I will explain, that the US strategic planning documents [!stipulate!/]