Opendatabot: More companies registered than closed in Ukraine during full-scale war

Ukrainians registered 5.6 times more new companies than they closed over a year of Russia’s full-scale war, according to the monitoring service Opendatabot.

From April 1 last year to the same day in 2023, over 200,000 private entrepreneurs and more than 32 000 companies were reportedly registered in the country.

“Despite all the crises caused by hostilities and mass blackouts, the first year of full-scale war did not set a record for the number of closed businesses,” Opendatabot wrote.

During the mentioned period, almost 204,000 Ukrainian private entrepreneurs closed their activities compared to an average of 260,000 in the previous years. According to the report, 5,728 Ukrainian companies stopped working since April last year.

The Unified State Register did not work from the beginning of Russia’s all-out war on Feb. 24, 2022, until the end of March, making it impossible to register a new business or close an existing one. It explains why the information published by Opendatabot refers only to the period from April 1, 2022, to April 1, 2023.