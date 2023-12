This audio is created with AI assistance

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor, said that it’s nearly impossible to get medical treatment in occupied Mariupol, as the remaining hospitals can take only up to 50 patients per day, while 150,000 people are still in the city. Only four pharmacies are open in the city, but people often have no cash to pay for the medicine, and bank cards don't work.