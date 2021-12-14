Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, Eastern Europe, Belarus
Edit post

One of Lukashenko's main rivals in 2020 election jailed for 18 years

by Oleg Sukhov December 14, 2021 3:36 PM 2 min read
Belarusian opposition leader and popular blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky. (Paulyuk Shapetska)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Belarusian court on Dec. 14 sentenced opposition leader and popular blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in a high-security prison. Five other suspects in the Tikhanovsky case were jailed for 14 to 16 years.

The verdict is a new low in what has been described as the biggest wave of repressions since the Joseph Stalin era in post-Soviet countries. Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has arrested and jailed thousands of protesters since the rigged presidential election of 2020 led to the largest-ever protests in the country’s history.

Tikhanovsky and the other suspects were convicted on charges of rioting, hate speech, thwarting the work of election commissions and breach of the peace. They have not been involved in any rioting or violence and were essentially arrested and prosecuted for peaceful opposition activities.

Tikhanovsky was one of the three strongest opposition candidates in the initial stage of Belarus’ 2020 presidential election, along with Viktor Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo.

Independent opinion polls are banned in Belarus but indirect evidence shows that Lukashenko’s competitors could have beaten him in a fair election. According to the average percentage based on five non-representative Internet polls taken by five media outlets in May 2020, Babariko could get 49 percent, Tikhanovsky’s wife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya could receive 22.3 percent, 11.3 percent would vote for Tsepkalo, and only 3.4 percent would back Lukashenko.

The Belarusian authorities refused to register any of the three strongest candidates and arrested Tikhanovsky and Babariko in May-June 2020. As a result, the opposition campaigns united and fielded Tikhanovsky’s wife Svetlana, who had been registered as the main opposition candidate.

According to the official election results, Lukashenko and Tikhanovskaya received 80 percent and 10 percent of the vote, respectively. Documentary and mathematical evidence shows that the election was heavily rigged, and Tikhanovskaya could have won the vote in reality.

As a result, hundreds of thousands took to the streets in Belarus in 2020 and demanded a new fair election. Thousands were arrested, and many were beaten and tortured. At least seven demonstrators have been killed in the protests.

Tikhanovskaya, Tsepkalo, as well as his wife and campaign chief Veronika Tsepkalo, have emigrated from Belarus.

Meanwhile, Babariko was sentenced to 14 years in jail in July on tax evasion and money laundering charges, and his campaign chief Maria Kolesnikova was sentenced to 11 years in jail in September on charges of “undermining national security.”

Belarus has 920 political prisoners — the highest-ever number in the history of Belarus, according to human rights watchdog Vyasna.

Oleg Sukhov
Oleg Sukhov
Reporter
Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.