One of Kyiv's top tax officials accused of taking bribes, faces 10 years in prison

The acting deputy head of the State Tax Service in Kyiv has been detained and accused of taking bribes from companies in exchange for granting entrepreneur licenses, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on July 12.

In a post on Facebook, the SBU said the man in question had allegedly taken money from the director of a Kyiv-based company that deals with the wholesale selling of fuel.

"In exchange for a monetary 'reward,' the official promised to grant the entrepreneur licenses to sell fuel," it said.

He allegedly used an intermediary to receive the bribe in two parts. They were observed by the SBU during the first transaction, and detained whilst making the second.

"Investigative actions are being carried out aimed at identifying and prosecuting all perpetrators," the SBU added.

He has been charged under section 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – acceptance of an offer, promise, or receiving an improper benefit by an official.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.