Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ombudsman: Ukrainian 14-year-old girl released from Russian captivity

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 19, 2023 11:46 AM 1 min read
Fourteen-year-old Ukrainian girl Veronika, who was released from Russian captivity (C), her grandmother and Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets pose fro a photo released by the Ombudsman's Office on May 19, 2023. (Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fourteen-year-old Veronika, who was kidnapped to the Russian territory following the invasion of Ukraine, has been returned home, Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced.

The girl is safe and healthy with her grandmother, according to Lubinets.

The ombudsman’s office reports it helped to facilitate Veronika’s return.

“The girl will undergo rehabilitation and receive all necessary medical and psychological support,” Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Over 19,000 children have been forcefully taken by Russia after the full-scale invasion and occupation of Ukraine’s territory according to the “Children of War” database.

The Ukrainian government and non-governmental institutions are working on their safe return. As of yet, only 365 have been rescued from captivity.

The Russian authorities are speedily “assigning” the kidnapped children to adoption and foster care by Russian citizens.

The children are submitted to re-education to instill “pro-Russia patriotic values.”

The mass kidnapping of children by Moscow has led to the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the official supervising the abduction process.

Explainer: What we know about Russia’s deportation of Ukrainian children
In March, the International Criminal Court made a historic ruling: It issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia. The statement by ICC says that Putin is “allegedly respo…
Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Watch also our video on the evacuation of civilians from the front lines
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
