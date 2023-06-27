Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ombudsman: Evacuation plans prepared in event of Russian attack at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

by Liliane Bivings June 28, 2023 12:38 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has put plans in place to evacuate residents of several oblasts in the event Russia carries out an attack at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on national television, the Ukrainian media outlet New Voice reported.

Earlier on June 23, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia had completed preparations for an attack on the nuclear plant and had mined the plant's cooler. Lubinets also warned that there was a "real possibility" of an attack taking place.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, however, has said that no new mines were discovered during a recent visit by its chief Rafael Grossi. The White House has also said it sees no nuclear threat in Ukraine at the moment.

The Institute for the Study of War, a D.C.-based think tank has assessed that Russia may be signaling that is willing to carry out an attack in an effort to dissuade Ukraine from attempting counteroffensive operations in the area.

In preparation for any incident, Lubinets said that Ukraine has set up separate evacuation headquarters in the oblasts surrounding the plant and has made plans to evacuate any residents who live within a 30-50 kilometer radius of the plant.

"All medical supplies have been prepared and logistical routes where people will be accommodated and how they will be transported have been worked out. In the event of such a situation, not only state mechanisms will be involved, but also volunteer groups," Lubinets said, as cited by New Voice.

The Ombudsman added that following Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast, people in Russian-occupied areas affected by the flooding were not properly evacuated.

"Civilians in the occupied territories will suffer the most (in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia plant)," he said.

Ukraine war latest: 4 killed, including child, 42 injured in Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk
Key developments on June 27: * Russian missile strike kills 4, injures 42 in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast * Ukrainian forces advance in several directions, military says * Russia strikes Kremenchuk on deadly shopping mall attack anniversary * Pentagon announces $500 military aid package for Ukrai…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Liliane Bivings
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.