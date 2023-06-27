Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
White House: No nuclear threat from Russia following weekend of turmoil

by Haley Zehrung June 27, 2023 4:12 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. does not see any indication that Russia is planning to blow up the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant or use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on June 26.

"We’re watching this very closely.  We’ve seen that reporting.  We have, as you know, the ability near the plant to monitor radio activity, and we just haven’t seen any indication that that threat is imminent," Kirby said.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on June 23 that Russia had completed preparations for an attack on the nuclear power plant. Budanov has also previously warned that Russia had mined the plant's cooler.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), however, has said that no new mines had been discovered during a recent visit  by its chief Rafael Grossi.

Kirby also said that the U.S. has made no changes to its strategic posture following a weekend of turmoil on Russian soil after the private military Wagner Group and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin led an armed rebellion directed at Russia's military leadership.

"Outside of the blustery rhetoric, we’ve seen no indication that there is any intent to use nuclear weapons inside Ukraine.  And I can also assure you that we’ve done nothing — we’ve seen nothing that would — that would compel us to change our own strategic deterrent posture," Kirby said.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed on June 16 that the first tactical nukes had arrived in Belarus. The U.S. government has repeatedly dismissed Putin's claims of nuclear grandiosity, and has maintained that nuclear activity is being closely monitored.

Author: Haley Zehrung
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
