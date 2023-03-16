Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Zelensky on 9-year anniversary of Russian occupation in Crimea: 'We will return it'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 26, 2023 2:04 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the nine-year anniversary of the start of the Russian occupation in Crimea, stating that "By returning Crimea, we will restore peace."

"This is our land. Our people. Our history. We will return the Ukrainian flag to every corner of Ukraine," he said.

Crimea was illegally annexed by the Russian Federation in 2014 following the triumph of Ukraine's EuroMaidan Revolution which ousted pro-Russian dictator Viktor Yanukovich. The peninsula is currently home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. 

Zelensky has vowed since the start of the full-scale invasion to return all of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea.

On Feb. 18, retired U.S. General Ben Hodges, who commanded U.S. troops in Europe, told Ukrainian publication Ukrinform that Ukraine has a realistic chance to liberate Russian-occupied Crimea by the end of the summer if it gets long-range missiles.



I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
