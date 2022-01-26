Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Opinion, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, War
Oleksandr Pankieiev: The West must stand together on Russian aggression

January 26, 2022 6:18 AM 1 min read
Oleksandr Pankieiev
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba hold a press conference on Nov. 15, 2021. (NATO)
Russia’s build-up of troops on Ukraine’s border makes headlines worldwide and keeps the leaders of liberal democratic countries worried. Russia has amassed heavy arms and more than 100,000 soldiers at Ukraine’s eastern border and in occupied Crimea as well as in Belarus. We should also remember that Russia still maintains its unlawful military presence in Transnistria against the will of Moldova.

These circumstances unquestionably put Ukraine in a dangerous situation, but Russia states that it is only protecting its interests and makes out Ukraine and NATO to be provocateurs. Surely, the accounts of the past two decades clearly show that it is Russia who has acted aggressively. Indeed, in 2008 Russia also attacked Georgia, and Vladimir Putin claimed in that very same year that “Ukraine is not a country.”

Continue reading on Edmonton Journal website.

Editor’s Note: This op-ed was published by Edmonton Journal. The Kyiv Independent is aggregating it as a recommendation to our readers.

Oleksandr Pankieiev is a research coordinator and Editor-in-Chief of the Forum for Ukrainian Studies at the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies, University of Alberta.Read more
