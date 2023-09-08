Official: 'United Russia' HQ destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast amid sham elections

This audio is created with AI assistance

The headquarters of the political party "United Russia" located in the occupied city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were destroyed on Sept. 8, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported via Telegram.

Fedorov said local residents confirmed the destruction of the party headquarters.

Earlier in the day, Fedorov posted an announcement saying there was a rumor the party headquarters had been hit during the "hellish pseudo-elections" in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A few hours later, Fedorov said the attack was confirmed, and that residents described the Russian occupiers as "burned out" of the headquarters.

No details were given about how the building was destroyed or any casualties. However, Fedorov alluded to some casualties among the occupying Russian authorities.

"Some went to the hospital, and some went straight to the morgue," Fedorov said.

The announcement comes as Russian proxy authorities begin to hold sham elections in occupied territories of Ukraine.

United Russia is the conservative political party of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.