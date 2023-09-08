Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: 'United Russia' HQ destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast amid sham elections

by Abbey Fenbert September 9, 2023 1:36 AM 1 min read
Residents of occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, wait outside an aid center administered by United Russia, the dominant political party in Russia in Sept. 2022. (Photo by Stringer /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The headquarters of the political party "United Russia" located in the occupied city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were destroyed on Sept. 8, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported via Telegram.

Fedorov said local residents confirmed the destruction of the party headquarters.

Earlier in the day, Fedorov posted an announcement saying there was a rumor the party headquarters had been hit during the "hellish pseudo-elections" in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A few hours later, Fedorov said the attack was confirmed, and that residents described the Russian occupiers as "burned out" of the headquarters.  

No details were given about how the building was destroyed or any casualties. However, Fedorov alluded to some casualties among the occupying Russian authorities.

"Some went to the hospital, and some went straight to the morgue," Fedorov said.

The announcement comes as Russian proxy authorities begin to hold sham elections in occupied territories of Ukraine.

United Russia is the conservative political party of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
