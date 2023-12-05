Official: Ukrainian volunteer killed in Russian attack on International Volunteer Day

This audio is created with AI assistance

One of the two people killed in Russia’s morning attack on Kherson was Ruslan Anisenko, a volunteer of the Spravzhni organization, the regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Dec. 5.

The deadly attack coincided with International Volunteer Day, mandated by the UN General Assembly to pay tribute to volunteers worldwide.

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014, local charities and volunteers have played a critical role in providing the Ukrainian military with supplies and helping civilians affected by the war.

Russian forces struck Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson early on Dec. 5, killing two people and wounding another four, according to the regional authorities.

Three doctors suffered minor injuries in an attack that targeted a local medical facility, the authorities said. A 72-year-old man was also reportedly injured and hospitalized.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast on Dec. 4 and overnight killed one person and injured five others, Prokudin said earlier.