Official: Ukrainian forces make gains in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

As part of its counteroffensive efforts, Ukraine's military has advanced 1,300 meters toward Russian-occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 29.

Ukrainian forces also advanced 1,200-1,500 meters in the directions of Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka south of Bakhmut, according to the official.

On the southern front lines, Ukrainian soldiers strengthen their positions near recently liberated Rivnopil, inflicting "serious losses" on Russia, Maliar said on Telegram. "The enemy is pulling up all its reserves for defense, even a brigade of marines that at one time fled from Kherson."

In the country's east, Ukraine's Armed Forces have reportedly gained the initiative in the Bakhmut area, with the fighting ongoing on the city's flanks. "The enemy is trying to hold the occupied positions, carries out counterattacks, but gradually retreats after suffering losses," added Maliar.

Russia also continues its offensive operations in the areas of Lyman, Marinka, and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, but unsuccessfully, reads Maliar's post.

In its June 29 morning update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian troops had shot down a Russian Su-25 jet, six Iranian-made Shahed drones, and three reconnaissance drones.

Over the past day, Ukraine also destroyed a Russian ammunition depot, 11 artillery units in Russian firing positions, three anti-aircraft systems, two electronic warfare stations, and an undisclosed "important enemy target," according to the General Staff.