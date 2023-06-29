Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Official: Ukrainian forces make gains in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

by Dinara Khalilova June 29, 2023 10:03 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from Tank battalion of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after king Danylo are seen with T-72 tank on positions near Konstantinivka in Donbas, Ukraine on June 26, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
As part of its counteroffensive efforts, Ukraine's military has advanced 1,300 meters toward Russian-occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 29.

Ukrainian forces also advanced 1,200-1,500 meters in the directions of Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka south of Bakhmut, according to the official.

On the southern front lines, Ukrainian soldiers strengthen their positions near recently liberated Rivnopil, inflicting "serious losses" on Russia, Maliar said on Telegram. "The enemy is pulling up all its reserves for defense, even a brigade of marines that at one time fled from Kherson."

In the country's east, Ukraine's Armed Forces have reportedly gained the initiative in the Bakhmut area, with the fighting ongoing on the city's flanks. "The enemy is trying to hold the occupied positions, carries out counterattacks, but gradually retreats after suffering losses," added Maliar.

Russia also continues its offensive operations in the areas of Lyman, Marinka, and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, but unsuccessfully, reads Maliar's post.

In its June 29 morning update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian troops had shot down a Russian Su-25 jet, six Iranian-made Shahed drones, and three reconnaissance drones.

Over the past day, Ukraine also destroyed a Russian ammunition depot, 11 artillery units in Russian firing positions, three anti-aircraft systems, two electronic warfare stations, and an undisclosed "important enemy target," according to the General Staff.

Counteroffensive underway: ‘We overestimated Russians and underestimated ourselves’
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent introduces soldiers interviewed for the story by their first names or callsigns due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST – Islam’s mind was empty of thoughts and feelings as he crawled carefully towards the Russian trenches near Siversk, with grenades prepared. “…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
