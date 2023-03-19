Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Court sentences Russian proxy in absentia to 15 years in jail

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2023 2:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Zaporizhzhia court has sentenced Oleksandr Saulenko, head of the illegal Russian occupation administration in the town of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in absentia to 15 years in jail with the confiscation of property, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on March 19.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Saulenko joined the pro-Russian Union of Left Forces party, which has never been represented in Ukraine's parliament. The party was banned by a court on June 17, 2022.

Saulenko led the looting of Ukrainian grain alongside Yeven Balytsky, a former lawmaker from Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the Security Service of Ukraine.

On March 14, a court in Zaporizhzhia sentenced Mykola Pastushenko, head of the illegal occupation administration in the town of Dniprorudne, in absentia to 10 years in prison with the confiscation of property.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
