Official: Ukraine sentences collaborator to 15 years in prison.

Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said a Ukrainian court has sentenced a Russian proxy militant to 15 years in jail for conducting a reconnaissance mission to organize a Russian offensive on Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reportedly detained the collaborator and thwarted the mission.

The SBU has exposed around 700 pro-Kremlin collaborators since Feb. 24, 53 of whom have already received court sentences, SBU spokesperson Artem Dekhtiarenko said on Nov. 10.