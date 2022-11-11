SBU has uncovered 700 collaborators since Feb. 24
November 11, 2022 2:47 am
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has exposed around 700 pro-Kremlin collaborators since Feb. 24, 53 of whom have already received court sentences, SBU spokesperson Artem Dekhtiarenko said during a press briefing on Nov. 10.
“(Charges were brought) under Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – collaboration, which did not exist until March this year,” he said, adding that he talks about "collaborators in their purest form."
