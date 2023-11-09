Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Three more children return to Ukraine-controlled territory

by Dinara Khalilova November 9, 2023 5:43 PM 1 min read
Schuman RoundaboutMembers from a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, Avaaz, light candels and lay toys on the ground in the , the center of the EU district in Brussels, Belgium, in protest against the Russian abduction of Ukrainian children on Feb. 24, 2023. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
Three more children from Kherson Oblast were returned to Ukraine-controlled territory together with their families, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov. 9.

The Ombudsman’s office, the Reintegration Ministry, the NGO Save Ukraine, and other Ukrainian authorities carried out the mission.

The children and their parents are receiving medical and psychological assistance, the oblast governor said on Telegram.

Since the start of the year, Ukrainian authorities have managed to return home 146 children from Kherson Oblast, according to Prokudin.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022 after eight months of occupation. Russian forces were pushed to the river’s east bank, which is still under Russian control.

More than 19,500 children have been identified by the Ukrainian government as having been deported and/or forcibly displaced by Russia. Almost 400 of them have been brought back to Ukraine.

Russia imposed restrictions on Ukrainian citizens seeking entry via land border crossings on Oct. 16, making it more difficult for Ukrainian families to bring home deported children, according to the BBC's Russian Service.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
