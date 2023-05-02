Official: S-300 missile systems spotted being transferred in direction of Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Five trucks transporting S-300 missile systems were spotted in Russian-occupied Mariupol heading toward Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on Telegram on May 2.

S-300 are Soviet missile systems designed for air defense. However, Russia has been using the repurposed S-300 to attack targets in Ukraine.

Attacks with S-300 systems usually have repeatedly targeted populated areas in the city of Zaporizhzhia after such movements, Andriushchenko said, urging residents not to ignore air alerts.

Two Russian missiles hit a private residence in Zaporizhzhia on April 9, acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported on Telegram.

The city has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russia declared an illegitimate annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the fall, along with Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

Only part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is under Russian occupation.