Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: S-300 missile systems spotted being transferred in direction of Zaporizhzhia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2023 11:43 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five trucks transporting S-300 missile systems were spotted in Russian-occupied Mariupol heading toward Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on Telegram on May 2.

S-300 are Soviet missile systems designed for air defense. However, Russia has been using the repurposed S-300 to attack targets in Ukraine.

Attacks with S-300 systems usually have repeatedly targeted populated areas in the city of Zaporizhzhia after such movements, Andriushchenko said, urging residents not to ignore air alerts.

Two Russian missiles hit a private residence in Zaporizhzhia on April 9, acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported on Telegram.

The city has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russia declared an illegitimate annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the fall, along with Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

Only part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is under Russian occupation.

How repurposed Russian air defense missiles expose holes in Ukraine’s sky
Russia’s missile strike on Jan. 14 caught Kyiv residents off-guard. After nearly a year of Moscow’s repeated attacks, something unusual happened: The explosions sounded before the air raid alert went off, which is rarely the case in what is believed to be the most protected city in Ukraine.
Kyiv IndependentStanislav Storozhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
