Official: Russian forces shoot at civilian boat with evacuees, injuring 6

by Alexander Khrebet June 11, 2023 6:03 PM 2 min read
People being evacuated from flooded areas after the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam unleashed floodwaters in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have attacked a boat with evacuees from the flooded areas of the Russian-occupied east back of the Dnipro River, injuring six people, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak reported on June 11.

Yermak said Russian forces "opened fire at the backs" of evacuees.

All the injured were hospitalized when the boat got to the Ukrainian-controlled west bank in Kherson, the regional capital.

The medics are trying to save the lives of the injured, Yermak said.

On June 11, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that 2,718 civilians had been evacuated from the flooded areas. He also reported five deaths due to flooding in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, and 35 missing individuals, including seven children.

Casualty figures remain unknown on the east bank under Russian occupation.

Ukraine says that Russian forces intentionally destroyed the Kakhovka hydropower plant, causing the massive flooding of dozens of settlements on the both banks of the Dnipro River. An alleged call between Russian soldiers intercepted by Ukraine’s intelligence services on June 9 supposedly confirms Moscow's complicity.

The U.S. government has so far refused to say conclusively who is responsible for the Kakhovka disaster but asserted that Russia ultimately bears blame as it was in control of the dam.

Saving lives from Russia’s flood: Inside inundated, shelled Kherson
Since Russia’s full-scale war began, first came eight months of terror under occupation, then came seven months of intense shelling across the river, then came the river itself to Kherson. Over 24 hours after Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and its massive…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
