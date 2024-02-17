Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia, Russian attack
Official: Russian attack damages infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, causes heating outages

by Dinara Khalilova February 17, 2024 3:40 PM 1 min read
The building of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State (Military) Administration, Zaporizhzhia, south-eastern Ukraine. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of Feb. 17, damaging an infrastructure facility and leaving around 4,000 residents without heating, Anatolii Kurtiev, the city's acting mayor, reported.

Russia has carried out a sustained effort to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, both through the winter of 2022-2023 and through the current one.

These attacks have led to widespread power outages, temporarily depriving civilians of electricity, heat, and other vital services.

An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia at around 12 p.m. local time, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Neither Fedorov nor Kurtiev specified which weaponry was used to carry out the attack.

The attack caused an interruption in the work of the city's heating network, causing heating outages in 39 apartment buildings, Kurtiev said on Telegram.

No casualties were reported.

Zelensky in Munich: ‘If Ukraine left alone, Russia will destroy us’
“Keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficits of weapons, particularly in a deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Dinara Khalilova
