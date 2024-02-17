Official: Russian attack damages infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, causes heating outages

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of Feb. 17, damaging an infrastructure facility and leaving around 4,000 residents without heating, Anatolii Kurtiev, the city's acting mayor, reported.

Russia has carried out a sustained effort to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, both through the winter of 2022-2023 and through the current one.

These attacks have led to widespread power outages, temporarily depriving civilians of electricity, heat, and other vital services.

An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia at around 12 p.m. local time, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Neither Fedorov nor Kurtiev specified which weaponry was used to carry out the attack.

The attack caused an interruption in the work of the city's heating network, causing heating outages in 39 apartment buildings, Kurtiev said on Telegram.

No casualties were reported.