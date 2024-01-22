Skip to content
Official: Russian attack against Kherson injures man

by Dinara Khalilova January 22, 2024 10:25 PM 1 min read
The living room of an apartment damaged by a Russian strike on Kherson, southern Ukraine, on Jan. 22, 2024. (Roman Mrochko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 43-year-old man received minor injuries as a result of a Russian strike against Kherson in the afternoon of Jan. 22, as reported by Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration.

Russian troops stationed on the east bank of the Dnipro River struck the central part of Kherson and the city's Dniprovskyi district several times during the day, according to Mrochko.

The attacks damaged several residential buildings in Kherson, the official said on Telegram.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

A Russian drone strike killed a man in Beryslav, some 70 kilometers east of Kherson, earlier the same day, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
