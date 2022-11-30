Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: Russia forcibly relocates residents from Kinburn Spit on left bank of Dnipro River

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 30, 2022 3:12 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have recently forcibly relocated 37 residents from the settlements on the Kinburn Spit, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Nov. 30.

The narrow, 10-kilometer-long Kinburn Spit is part of Mykolaiv Oblast but it's attached to mainland Kherson Oblast in the south of Ukraine.

Kim said that Ukraine is currently conducting a counteroffensive operation to liberate the spit.

On Nov. 21, the Ukrainian military said that the operation to push the Russian forces out of the Kinburn Spit on the left bank of the Dnipro River was underway. The statement came over a week after Ukraine liberated Kherson city and other areas on the river's right bank.

The Institute of the Study of War said on Nov. 28 that Russian fortifications on and around the Kinburn Spit suggest Moscow views the chance of a Ukrainian counteroffensive across the Dnipro River as a severe threat.

Russian forces "very likely expect" Ukraine to take the spit but will try to prevent its troops from advancing into mainland Kherson Oblast with layered lines of defense that Russian forces can fall back on if one collapses, the ISW said.

How Russia's humiliating defeat in Kherson came to be
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.