The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture.
Official: Over 300,000 generators delivered to Ukraine in December

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 1:51 AM 1 min read
Over 300,000 generators of various capacities were delivered to Ukraine in December 2022 to keep the country running amid Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In order to get generators into the country as fast as possible, Ukraine simplified the process for their import, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, said on Telegram.

Since Russia began its mass attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure in October, countries, businesses, private donors, and humanitarian organizations have donated generators to Ukraine to keep the power on.

The same applies to Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink terminals—after simplifying the process for their import, 8,000 terminals arrived in Ukraine in December alone, according to Tymoshenko.

SpaceX’s Starlink network consists of satellites that transmit high-speed internet service to Starlink antennas installed on the ground. They have played a key role in maintaining communication for the Ukrainian military and citizens during blackouts by offering an alternative to overloaded mobile broadband.

According to Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine has received about 22,000 Starlink antennas since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Tymoshenko also said that Ukraine is waiting on another 8,000 generators from its partners in January and will continue to set up "invincibility centers" around the country to provide people with electricity and other basic needs during power outages.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
