Saturday, December 24, 2022

People seek relief at 'invincibility centers' amid long power outages (PHOTOS)

by Kostyantyn ChernichkinNovember 26, 2022 7:32 pm
Following Russia's Nov. 23 missile attacks that shut down electricity, heating, water supply and mobile communications in many places across Ukraine, authorities said they set up 4,000 of so-called "invincibility centers" to help people cope with the consequences of the attacks.

Set up in tents or inside public institutions like schools, the centers offer an opportunity to warm up, charge their phones, and connect to the internet.

The Kyiv Independent checked out "invincibility centers" in Kyiv, where the majority of the city is suffering from long power outages

Rescuers set up the Starlink near the tent of an "invincibility center" in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

People work at an "invincibility center" in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin) 

Mother plays with her daughter at an "invincibility center" in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Boys leave an "invincibility center" in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

People use internet connection via Starlink and warm up with hot tea inside an "invincibility center" tent in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

A couple enters an "invincibility center" tent in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

A woman charges her phone inside one of the "invincibility centers" set up in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

People charge their devices inside an "invincibility center" in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Children play inside one of the "invincibility centers" set up in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Kyivans connect to the Internet using the Starlink satellite connection and warm up inside one of the "invincibility centers" in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Kyiv citizens get drinking water at a city well in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Local residents get drinking water at a city well in Kyiv on Nov. 26, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)


Kostyantyn Chernichkin
Tags: Nov. 23 missile attack
