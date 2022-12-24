People seek relief at 'invincibility centers' amid long power outages (PHOTOS)
November 26, 2022 7:32 pm
Following Russia's Nov. 23 missile attacks that shut down electricity, heating, water supply and mobile communications in many places across Ukraine, authorities said they set up 4,000 of so-called "invincibility centers" to help people cope with the consequences of the attacks.
Set up in tents or inside public institutions like schools, the centers offer an opportunity to warm up, charge their phones, and connect to the internet.
The Kyiv Independent checked out "invincibility centers" in Kyiv, where the majority of the city is suffering from long power outages.
