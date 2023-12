This audio is created with AI assistance

Ihor Zinkevych, an official with the Lviv city council reported late on March 31 that a grenade exploded in a high-rise on Zamarstynivska Street in northern Lviv.

One person was killed and one more injured, according to Zinkevych.

It is unclear who was in a possession of the grenade.

First responders are working at the scene.

No further information was provided at the time of the publication.