Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Official: France’s Supreme Court upholds International Court of Arbitration decision to recover $1.1 billion from Russia in favor of Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 7, 2022 7:33 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The French Supreme Court upheld the decision of the International Court of Arbitration to recover $1.1 billion from Russia in favor of the state-owned Oschadbank for the assets lost in Russian-occupied Crimea, Deputy Justice Minister Iryna Mudra said.

The French Supreme Court overturned the Paris Court of Appeal decision, Mudra wrote.

On March 30, 2021, the Paris Court of Appeal supported Russia’s Justice Ministry position regarding the lack of jurisdiction of the Court of Arbitration in the $1.3 billion claim of Oschadbank.

In Oct. 2021, Ukraine’s state Oschadbank appealed to the French Court of Cassation to challenge the Paris Court of Appeal's decision on the lack of jurisdiction.

The Arbitration in Paris on Nov. 26, 2018, rendered a verdict in favor of Oschadbank to recover $1.1 billion, almost the entire sum, from Russia for losses incurred by the bank as a result of the Russian military occupation of Crimea.

The next day, Russia’s Justice Ministry said it did not recognize the decision of the International Arbitration and would not compensate the losses of Oschadbank.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.