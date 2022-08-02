Official: First Ukrainian vessel with grain reaches Turkey

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko, the first grain vessel that departed from Odesa Port on Aug. 1 is now entering the Bosphorus Strait.



AFP reported that the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni is due to be inspected on Aug. 3 by Ukrainian and Russian officials before heading to the Port of Tripoli in Lebanon.



According to Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, 16 more loaded vessels are waiting their turn in Ukrainian ports.



The export of Ukrainian grain was resumed after Ukraine and Russia signed a UN-backed deal to unblock Black Sea ports.