Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Explosion reported at Russian ammunition depot in occupied Mariupol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2023 11:27 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion allegedly occurred at a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, earlier on Feb. 24, reported Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

Andriushchenko said, citing a local resistance group, that the depot was destroyed. The official did not provide further details.

On the morning of Feb. 25, Andriushchenko also said explosions were heard in near Yalta and Yurivka, the villages near Mariupol. According to him, numerous Russian troops had been temporarily stationed there.

Earlier on Feb. 23, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said that the area of Russian-occupied Mariupol was "no longer completely unreachable" for Ukrainian forces.

Earlier the same day, the city council reported three explosions in Mariupol with "a high probability" of hitting the area where Russian troops had been temporarily stationed.

Mariupol, located on the Azov Sea in Donetsk Oblast, has been under Russian occupation since May 2022, following a three-month-long siege that destroyed most of the city.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
