Local administration: Drone shot down north of Kyiv

A drone was detected and shot down north of Kyiv during an air raid siren on March 20, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the administration, thanked Ukraine's air defense for their work and reminded local residents to always heed the warning of the air raid siren and seek shelter.

The update does not specify that it was a drone launched by Russia, but drones have been repeatedly used as a part of Russia's arsenal in its attacks against Ukraine.

