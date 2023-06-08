Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: Ukrainian exports through Dnipro River won't be possible 'for a long time'

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 7:26 PM 2 min read
Destroyed Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
An image shows the damage to the destroyed Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast on the morning of June 6, 2023. (Energoatom)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of the Kakhovka dam destruction, the Dnipro River will not be navigable downstream of the city of Zaporizhzhia "for a long time," Shipping Administration Head Yevhenii Ihnatenko said on June 8.

This will effectively block Ukrainian exports through the Dnipro River.

The river will remain navigable up until the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant in Zaporizhzhia, he added.

"Such a terrorist act of the Russian Federation will have catastrophic consequences for the whole region, and for the future restoration of shipping in particular," Ihnatenko wrote on social media.

The sharp flooding wrought extensive damage to the infrastructure of ports in the area and caused many ships to sink. After the water levels drop, many more ships will run aground.

Ukrhydroenergo: Kakhovka Reservoir to disappear in 2-4 days
The flood peak from the spilling of the Kakhovka Reservoir will happen in the morning of June 7, Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo wrote on June 6.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

"The Kahkovka gate was the last one on the Dnipro River that let the ships out to the open sea. Effectively, they closed the route for Ukrainian exports."

The Kakhovka Reservoir, located downstream of Zaporizhzhia, is already experiencing water level drops by 10 centimeters every hour. Civilian vessels in the reservoir will be re-based to Zaporizhzhia so they do not run aground.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam in the early hours of June 6, sparking a humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

The 2,155 square kilometers large Kakhovka Reservoir is expected to become empty in a matter of days due to the dam's breach.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

