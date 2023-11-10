Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Car bombing targets Russian policeman in occupied Mariupol

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2023 2:23 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of vehicle explosion in occupied Mariupol on Nov. 10, 2023. (Mariupol Resistance/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A car belonging to a Russian policeman was blown up in occupied Mariupol, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the city’s exiled mayor, on Nov. 10.

Although no more details were provided, Andriushchenko said that the resistance movement in Mariupol had reported earlier in the day that they "provided a gift" to the occupying authorities.

It is unknown if the policeman was alone in the car, what the extent of his injuries were, if any, and who was responsible for the explosion.

Russian officials, their proxies, and collaborators have been routinely targeted in both occupied parts of Ukraine and in Russia. Kyiv does not typically comment on the attacks.

Mikhail Filiponenko, a Russian proxy official and former military commander in occupied Luhansk, was killed by a car bomb on Nov. 8.

Earlier in October, Vladimir Malov, a member of Russia's ruling United Russia party, was killed in a car bomb explosion in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

The Washington Post released an article on Oct. 23 alleging that Ukrainian intelligence services were behind a number of high-profile assassinations of targets inside Russia.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) refused to comment on the article, saying that it would only be possible to discuss details regarding its special operations after Ukraine's victory over Russia.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
