Official: Car bombing targets Russian policeman in occupied Mariupol

A car belonging to a Russian policeman was blown up in occupied Mariupol, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the city’s exiled mayor, on Nov. 10.

Although no more details were provided, Andriushchenko said that the resistance movement in Mariupol had reported earlier in the day that they "provided a gift" to the occupying authorities.

It is unknown if the policeman was alone in the car, what the extent of his injuries were, if any, and who was responsible for the explosion.

Russian officials, their proxies, and collaborators have been routinely targeted in both occupied parts of Ukraine and in Russia. Kyiv does not typically comment on the attacks.

Mikhail Filiponenko, a Russian proxy official and former military commander in occupied Luhansk, was killed by a car bomb on Nov. 8.

Earlier in October, Vladimir Malov, a member of Russia's ruling United Russia party, was killed in a car bomb explosion in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

The Washington Post released an article on Oct. 23 alleging that Ukrainian intelligence services were behind a number of high-profile assassinations of targets inside Russia.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) refused to comment on the article, saying that it would only be possible to discuss details regarding its special operations after Ukraine's victory over Russia.