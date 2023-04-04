Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: 24,000 people on Ukraine’s list of Russia’s war sponsors

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2023 5:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has created the world’s largest database on those involved in Russia’s war, adding 24,000 people to the list, the agency’s head Oleksandr Novikov said on April 4.

Novikov said on national television, as cited by the Ukrinform news outlet, that a separate part of this project is a register of war sponsors, which includes international companies still working in Russia.

The register is automatically indexed by a special database so that any bank or foreign agency can see if a company finances the war, he added.

The NACP has been identifying those involved in Russia’s war against Ukraine since its first days, according to Novikov. Kyiv has imposed sanctions on “the largest number of people in world history,” based on the agency’s list.

On March 30, the NACP included the largest Chinese construction contractor in Russia, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), to the list of international sponsors of the war.

The list also includes Procter&Gamble, OpenWay Group, Leroy Merlin, ComNav Technology, Mondi Group/Mondi PLC, Bonduelle, Auchan Holding, Metro Cash & Carry, Buzzi Unicem, Yves Rocher, Raiffeisen Bank International, and other companies.

Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
