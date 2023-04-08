Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NYT: US understanding of Russian planning remains extensive; reveals depth of spy efforts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2023 2:44 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Leaked Pentagon documents reveal how deeply Russia’s security and intelligence services have been penetrated by the United States, the New York Times reports, adding that they portray a battered Russian military "that is struggling in its war in Ukraine and a military apparatus that is deeply compromised."

The leaked documents, the source of which remains uknown, provide a grim assessment of the strength of Moscow’s war machine. But the information also suggests the Ukrainian military is in dire straits, too.

The documents dated from late February and early March outline critical shortages of air defense munitions and discuss the gains being made by Russian troops around the Donetsk Oblast's city of Bakhmut.

"The material reinforces an idea that intelligence officials have long acknowledged: The United States has a clearer understanding of Russian military operations than it does of Ukrainian planning," the NYT reports.

Current and former officials say it is too soon to know the extent of the damage, but if Russia is able to determine how the U.S. collects its information and cuts off that flow, it may have an effect on the battlefield in Ukraine. After reviewing the documents, a senior Western intelligence official interviewed by the NYT, said the release of the material was "painful" and suggested that it could curb intelligence sharing.

Ukraine claims Russia planning early graduations for military schools amid personnel shortage
Ukraine’s General Staff claimed on April 8 that Russia is preparing to hold early graduations from some military schools amid a personnel shortage due to the “significant losses” it is facing on the battlefield.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.