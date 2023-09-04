General Staff: Russia has lost 265,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 4 that Russia had lost 265,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,480 tanks, 8,663 armored fighting vehicles, 8,149 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,611 artillery systems, 741 multiple launch rocket systems, 503 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,481 drones, and 19 boats.