Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NYT: Intelligence chief Budanov says no intelligence points to imminent threat from Belarus

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2022 4:41 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate, said in an interview with the New York Times that Russia has tried to raise alarms in the Ukrainian army by loading its soldiers on trains that bring them toward Belarus’s border with Ukraine.

"The Soviet Union employed similar tactics during World War II, sending soldiers on useless train rides to imitate attacks or retreats," Budanov added. In Belarus, one train loaded with Russian soldiers stopped recently for half a day near Ukraine’s border, then returned with all the soldiers aboard, Budanov said, calling it a “carousel.”

Budanov said the threat of a renewed Russian invasion from Ukraine's northern border with Belarus still cannot be ruled out: “It would be wrong to discount this possibility,” he added, “but also wrong to say we have any data confirming it exists.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.