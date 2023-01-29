Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
NOS investigation: Dutch-made microchips found in Russian weapons

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2023 12:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Millions of microchips made by Dutch companies reportedly ended in Russia since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, despite heavy sanctions on technological goods, an investigation by Dutch newspaper Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) showed.

Hundreds of deliveries have gone to three Russian companies linked to the defense industry, meaning that Dutch chips have also been used in Russian weapons.

The investigation showed a “clear pattern” of a small group of Chinese companies obtaining Dutch chips and exporting them to Russia month after month.

The chips mainly come from major chip producers such as NXP from Eindhoven and Nexperia from Nijmegen, found in Russian and Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

The companies’ spokespeople denied wrongdoing and claimed they don’t do business with Russia, adding that even if their customers are not allowed to re-sell chips, they are powerless if chips end up in Russia through parallel trade.

A rare glimpse into covert arms sales world: How Western companies make a fortune on brokering deals for Ukraine
