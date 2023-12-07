Skip to content
Norway, UK to launch coalition for Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 7, 2023 10:05 AM 1 min read
A Merlin helicopter lands on the deck of British Royal Navy warship HMS Albion during Joint Viking training exercises with NATO forces southeast of Harstad, in Vagsjord, Norway, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Danielle Bochove/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway and the U.K. will launch a joint coalition for support for Ukraine on Dec. 11, the Norwegian Defense Ministry said on Dec. 6.

Both states are NATO members but not EU member states, and regularly cooperate on military training and defense matters.

Few details have been announced before the coalition's launch, which will take place in London.

U.K. Defense Minister Grant Shapps and Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram will provide more information during the event, the Defense Ministry said.

Norway launched the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine in February to provide Ukraine with $7 billion in military and humanitarian aid over the next five years.

U.K. Foreign Minister David Cameron pledged on Dec. 5 that the U.K. will maintain its military support to Ukraine.

London has already provided more than 4.7 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine, Cameron said.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
