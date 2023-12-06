UK pledges to maintain military support for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Kingdom will maintain its military support for Ukraine, U.K. Foreign Minister David Cameron told lawmakers on Dec. 5, according to The Guardian.

Cameron emphasized that the U.K. will focus on Ukraine’s battlefield needs and aid will “contain at the scale it has been before, or beyond that.”

British arms such as the Storm Shadow missile have enabled Ukraine to deliver precise and devastating strikes on key Russian military infrastructure.

According to the U.K. Foreign Secretary, London has already provided more than GBP 4.7 billion ($5.9 billion) in humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine.

London has also provided GBP 4.6 billion ($5.8 billion) in military aid.

Cameron admitted that Ukrainian forces had faced some headwinds in the south, but managed to secure decisive victories against Russia's Black Sea assets.