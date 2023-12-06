Skip to content
UK pledges to maintain military support for Ukraine

by Lance Luo December 6, 2023
Zelensky meets David Cameron in Kyiv in Nov. 2023. (Office of the President of Ukraine)
The United Kingdom will maintain its military support for Ukraine, U.K. Foreign Minister David Cameron told lawmakers on Dec. 5, according to The Guardian.

Cameron emphasized that the U.K. will focus on Ukraine’s battlefield needs and aid will “contain at the scale it has been before, or beyond that.”

British arms such as the Storm Shadow missile have enabled Ukraine to deliver precise and devastating strikes on key Russian military infrastructure.

According to the U.K. Foreign Secretary, London has already provided more than GBP 4.7 billion ($5.9 billion) in humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine.

London has also provided GBP 4.6 billion ($5.8 billion) in military aid.

Cameron admitted that Ukrainian forces had faced some headwinds in the south, but managed to secure decisive victories against Russia's Black Sea assets.

Zelensky meets new UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with newly-appointed U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Kyiv, Zelensky announced on Nov. 16.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Lance Luo
