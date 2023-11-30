Skip to content
Norway announces $23 million for Ukraine's food security

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2023 12:06 AM 2 min read
An elderly woman receives bread at a humanitarian aid distribution point in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will donate 250 million Norwegian kroner (around $23 million) to Ukraine's food security under the five-year support program known as Nansen, the Norwegian government announced on Nov. 30.

Most of the funds will go to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in response to their emergency appeal for Ukraine.

"In addition to providing food aid near the front lines, the funding will be used for demining of agricultural land, allowing farmers to go back to food production as quickly as possible," reads the announcement.

Nearly $4.6 million from Norway will reportedly fund the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative administered by the WFP and aimed at providing Ukrainian grain to countries in need.

Another $4.6 million will be allocated to the World Bank's Ukraine Fund, the government wrote. The bank's agricultural program, ARISE (Ukraine Agriculture Recovery Inclusive Support Emergency), provides Ukrainian farmers with financial aid.

"Norway will continue to support the people of Ukraine. At the same time, we have not lost sight of other crises globally. The Nansen program is one example of how we manage to combine those efforts," said Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

Norway launched Nansen in February to provide Ukraine with $7 billion in military and humanitarian aid over the next five years.

Norway has provided Ukraine and other countries affected by Russia's invasion with 4.5 billion kroner ($404 million) in humanitarian aid since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

