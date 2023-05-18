Norway to send Ukraine rocket launchers, artillery location radars

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will supply Ukraine with up to eight multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and three Arthur artillery location radars, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said on May 18.

The mobile radar system Arthur, jointly developed by Norway and Sweden, is designed to detect the enemy’s field artillery in order to destroy it.

The delivery will be carried out “in close collaboration” with the U.K., Gram said after a meeting with the U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

The Norwegian defense minister added that his country would also double the number of its instructors training Ukrainian soldiers from this summer. Norway takes part in Operation Interflex, launched in July 2022 and involving instructors from eleven other nations.

Norway allocated $300 million for military support to Ukraine in the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion. At the beginning of 2023, Norway’s parliament approved a 7.4 billion euro support plan for Ukraine as part of a five-year aid package.

Norway delivered eight German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine on March 20.

The Norwegian government also pledged to provide Ukraine with two firing units of the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-air Missile System (NASAMS) by this spring.