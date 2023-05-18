Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Norway to send Ukraine rocket launchers, artillery location radars

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2023 7:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will supply Ukraine with up to eight multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and three Arthur artillery location radars, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said on May 18.

The mobile radar system Arthur, jointly developed by Norway and Sweden, is designed to detect the enemy’s field artillery in order to destroy it.

The delivery will be carried out “in close collaboration” with the U.K., Gram said after a meeting with the U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

The Norwegian defense minister added that his country would also double the number of its instructors training Ukrainian soldiers from this summer. Norway takes part in Operation Interflex, launched in July 2022 and involving instructors from eleven other nations.

Norway allocated $300 million for military support to Ukraine in the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion. At the beginning of 2023, Norway’s parliament approved a 7.4 billion euro support plan for Ukraine as part of a five-year aid package.

Norway delivered eight German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine on March 20.

The Norwegian government also pledged to provide Ukraine with two firing units of the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-air Missile System (NASAMS) by this spring.

Where does Russia expect Ukraine’s counterattack? Overview of defensive lines
As Ukraine gathers forces for the counteroffensive, Russia continues to build defensive lines on a massive scale. The lines are especially formidable in the southwestern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where many observers expect the main Ukrainian assault to strike. But defenses have been prepared a…
Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.