Norway to donate $92 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Norway pledged 1 billion Norwegian kroner ($92 million) in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to help prepare the population for the upcoming winter, the Norwegian government announced on Sept. 26.

The latest support is meant to ensure access to "necessary protection" and "vital assistance" to civilians in the upcoming winter months as Russia is expected to escalate its attacks on the country's infrastructure.

"Russia's brutal warfare causes great suffering to the Ukrainian civilian population," Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said at the international meeting in Oslo focused on Ukraine's humanitarian needs.

"The Ukrainians are making a heroic effort to resist daily attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. They need our help to get through another winter of this war."

According to the press statement, the meeting was organized by Norway and the EU, with Ukraine's attendance, to discuss possible ways of helping the Ukrainian population affected by the war.

The agenda included a discussion on how to transition from short-term humanitarian efforts to long-term reconstruction.

Norway has contributed more than $320 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, according to the government's statement.