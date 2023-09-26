Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Norway to donate $92 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 26, 2023 8:13 PM 1 min read
A volunteer sorts humanitarian aid in the biggest volunteer center in Mykolaiv on April 28, 2022. (Photo credit: Oleksandr Gimanov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway pledged 1 billion Norwegian kroner ($92 million) in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to help prepare the population for the upcoming winter, the Norwegian government announced on Sept. 26.

The latest support is meant to ensure access to "necessary protection" and "vital assistance" to civilians in the upcoming winter months as Russia is expected to escalate its attacks on the country's infrastructure.

"Russia's brutal warfare causes great suffering to the Ukrainian civilian population," Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said at the international meeting in Oslo focused on Ukraine's humanitarian needs.

"The Ukrainians are making a heroic effort to resist daily attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. They need our help to get through another winter of this war."

According to the press statement, the meeting was organized by Norway and the EU, with Ukraine's attendance, to discuss possible ways of helping the Ukrainian population affected by the war.

The agenda included a discussion on how to transition from short-term humanitarian efforts to long-term reconstruction.

Norway has contributed more than $320 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, according to the government's statement.

Media: Norway to restrict entry for Russian cars
Norway will restrict entry and use of Russian-registered cars, the public broadcaster NRK reported on Sept. 19, citing Eivind Vad Petersson, the state secretary of the country’s foreign minister.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.