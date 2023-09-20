Media: Norway to restrict entry for Russian cars

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will restrict entry and use of Russian-registered cars on its territory, the public broadcaster NRK reported on Sept. 19, citing Eivind Vad Petersson, the state secretary of the country's foreign minister.

"Like Finland, Norway will introduce restrictions on the entry and use of Russian-registered cars in Norway," Petersson reportedly said.

"We are currently studying how to do this and will quickly come back with effective measures."

Several EU countries bordering Russia, namely Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and Finland, have banned entry for cars under Russian license plates following recommendations by the European Commission.

Norway, which also shares a land border with Russia, is not an EU member but has joined many of the sanctions imposed by the bloc against Moscow.