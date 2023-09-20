Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs

Media: Norway to restrict entry for Russian cars

by Martin Fornusek September 20, 2023 6:47 PM 1 min read
The Storskog Boris Gleb border crossing between Norway and Russia near the Norwegian town of Kirkenes in the far north of the country, June 6, 2013. (Photo credit: Cornelius Poppe/AFP via Getty Images)
Norway will restrict entry and use of Russian-registered cars on its territory, the public broadcaster NRK reported on Sept. 19, citing Eivind Vad Petersson, the state secretary of the country's foreign minister.

"Like Finland, Norway will introduce restrictions on the entry and use of Russian-registered cars in Norway," Petersson reportedly said.

"We are currently studying how to do this and will quickly come back with effective measures."

Several EU countries bordering Russia, namely Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and Finland, have banned entry for cars under Russian license plates following recommendations by the European Commission.

Norway, which also shares a land border with Russia, is not an EU member but has joined many of the sanctions imposed by the bloc against Moscow.

Ukraine, Norway agree on visa-free freight transport
Ukraine and Norway have signed an agreement on visa-free freight transport, allowing goods carriers to travel between the two countries without permits, the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine announced on Aug. 30.
Martin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
