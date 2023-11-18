Skip to content
Norway scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers

by Abbey Fenbert November 18, 2023 5:57 AM 1 min read
A Royal Norwegian Air Force's F-35 jet takes off from Orland Air Base during military exercises in Brekstad, Norway, in August, 2023. (Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Royal Norwegian Air Force scrambled F-35 fighter jets from Evenes, Norway on Nov. 16 in response to Russian aircraft, NATO Air Command reported on Nov. 17.

Russia's planes were reportedly flying close to NATO airspace.

The aircraft were identified as two Tu-160 bombers, two MiG-31 jets, and two Il-78 tankers.

The planes "returned to Russia shorty after meeting the F-35s," NATO Air Command said in a post on the social media platform X.

After the Danish Air Force intercepted Russian bombers en route to Dutch airspace in August 2023, a spokesperson for the Dutch Royal Air Force said that it was not rare for Russian planes to approach or violate European airspace.

Japan's Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 31 that a Russian helicopter violated Japanese airspace, requiring the air force to scramble fighter jets in response.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

7:53 AM

Air defense downs 14 Russian drones overnight.

Ukraine's air defense forces downed 14 Russian drones overnight on Dec. 15, the Air Force said on Telegram. The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai, Russia.
5:30 AM

Hungary blocks 50-billion-euro EU aid for Ukraine.

Hungary has obstructed the European Union's endorsement of a financial assistance package for Ukraine consisting of 50 billion euros ($55 billion), following EU leaders' formal approval to commence accession negotiations with Ukraine, marking a significant milestone for Kyiv in its efforts to strengthen support from its allies.
3:32 AM

EU agrees to 12th sanctions package against Russia.

European Union countries have agreed to a 12th sanctions package against Russia, moving to ban the import of Russian diamonds among other measures, the European Council announced in a statement on Dec. 14.
2:29 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 14, firing 19 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
10:18 PM

German drone manufacturer to open R&D center in Ukraine.

German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems will open a research and development center in Ukraine, tech news outlet DOU reported on Dec. 14. Quantum Systems is the company behind advanced Vector reconnaissance drones, 152 of which have already been provided to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

